General News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Dumsor is not looming - Govt insists

Government has been heavily criticised for frequent power cuts

Government has dispelled suggestions of a return to dumsor following weeks of incessant power outages in the country.



Government has been heavily criticised by members of the public who are demanding the truth about the state of the energy sector, with some calling on the government to release a load shedding schedule to salvage the situation "We want consistency in the power supply, we don't want dumsor to come back, but if for some reason it is, let us know the schedule so we will plan accordingly and stop destroying our electrical gadgets."



"When Nana Addo came to power, didn't he say he had solved the dumsor, so what is happening now?" were some of the comments from a section of Ghanaians Ghanaguardian.com interacted with.



However, reacting to the concerns, representative of the President at the Finance Ministry, Charles Aduboahen insists despite the recent outages, the country is not returning to the dumsor era.



Mr Aduboahen who was speaking to Multimedia's Emefa Apawu on The Probe, Sunday, March 14, 2021, as monitored by Ghanaguardian.com said "our biggest challenge with the energy situation is the excess capacity charge, our installed capacity is slightly lower to 5000 megawatts and I think our peak demand is about 3000 megawatts and so we have 2000 megawatts in excess capacity."



"In terms of the reliability of power, there was a recent incident with Gridco where there was a system shutdown. I think also the other issue may be on the gas supply' He further stated



But when pushed by the host on whether the country is inching toward another dumsor era, Mr Aduboahen insisted, "there is no energy crisis looming, that I can reassure you."