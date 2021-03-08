General News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

Dumsor is not back – GRIDCo

File photo of dumsor

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO) says the country is not back to the days of protracted erratic power supply popularly known as ‘dumsor’.



Corporate Communications Manager at GRIDCO Ebenezer Amankwah speaking on Nkawkaw based Agoo FM said “GRIDCO has released a new statement relating to the power outages and it was due to a technical fault on one of their major lines between Prestea and Obuasi”.



According to him this led to overloads on other adjacent transmission lines leading to a sequence of trips and an eventual power system shutdown in the country but was quick to add that, “engineers of the team were able to address the problem within a specific period.’’



He said “This was based on System studies and line transmission fault; at times you could anticipate, meaning we may or not be able to identify before the problem occur which requires emergency activities to stabilize power. Yesterday situation also tripped other agency transmission lines which easily caused total power shutdown”.



He continued that “Dumsor is not back, I know people will be asking questions. We have adequate generation capacity to meet demand in the country. Issues like this happen when there’s gas flow challenges and other few challenges but the assurance is that we have qualified engineers and technical team who are on standby to address some of these challenges so yesterday was a clear example of commitment to ensure a stable power system for all Ghanaians to enjoy’’.



“It is frustrating to sleep without light and I share everybody’s concerns…it’s really painful when you’re working and all of a sudden there no power… but we are working to ensure we don’t encounter such problems again going on in the future but it does not mean everything will be smooth for every year… it’s a power system infrastructure system we’re using so challenges might occur here and there but we can assure you that, ‘Dumsor’ is not back”.