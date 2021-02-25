General News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dumsor is not back, ECG replacing obsolete machines - Amewu

Former Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu

Minister-designate John Peter Amewu has stated that Ghana is not back to the dark days popularly known as dumsor.



He was responding to a question by Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak on whether Ghana was back to dumsor.



In his response, he said dumsor is not back and the prolonged era of intermittent power is now a thing of the past.



When asked what was accounting for the recent power outages, he said there is an ongoing replacement of obsolete equipment.



He said President has injected an amount of $100 million for the ECG to replace some of the equipment.



He said what the ECG should do is to inform the affected areas where the replacements were ongoing.



Parts of the Greater Accra Region has experienced a power outage.



The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) explained that the development was to pave way for planned maintenance work to improve service delivery.



The outfit has since apologised for any convenience the outage will cause.