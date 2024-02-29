Dumsor is back - John Jinapor tells power handlers to release timetable

General News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Member of Parliament representing the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, John Jinapor, has called on the handlers of the power sector to publish a load-shedding plan for Ghanaians to prepare ahead of time.



According to him, the current load shedding being experienced in the country is due to a lack of fuel and the ineffectiveness of the thermal plants.



Speaking in an interview, he said, "The minority side has been monitoring the power situation for the past month, and it appears, based on the information available to us, that the power sector is collapsing.



"Since February 2, there has been persistent and consistent load shedding by the generation companies; indeed, the load shedding is worsening by the day. The day the president was delivering SONA and boasting, there was some load shedding happening."



"Today at 12 pm, load shedding will commence again; our investigation indicates that some of our thermal plants are down, and there is a lack of fuel causing the load shedding. The handlers of the power sector should do the honourable thing by informing the people of Ghana so they can plan ahead of time."



Meanwhile, Deputy Energy Minister-designate Collins Adomako-Mensah has assured Ghanaians that the recent power cuts, known as 'dumsor', will be fixed in the next two weeks.



"I admit that for the past two or three weeks, there have been some power outages, but it is interesting that the two-week power outages are causing the Minority to have a press conference. I am yet to fully settle into the [Energy] Ministry, but the little interaction I have had with the officers in the Ministry before my vetting is that this should be taken care of in the next two weeks," Collins Adomako-Mensah said in the interview.



