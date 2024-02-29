Dumsor hits parliament during SONA debate

General News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Parliamentary proceedings were briefly interrupted after the house experienced dumsor on Thursday, February 29, 2024.



The house was debating the president's State of the Nation Address when the lights suddenly went off.



The minority took the floor to chant "Dumsor, Dumsor, Dumsor," and in barely 5 minutes, the lights were back on.



The event happened barely an hour after the minority had called on the power sector to release a load-shedding timetable.



Speaking in an interview, the Member of Parliament representing the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, John Jinapor, said, "The minority side has been monitoring the power situation for the past month, and it appears, based on the information available to us, that the power sector is collapsing.



"Since February 2, there has been persistent and consistent load shedding by the generation companies. Indeed, the load shedding is worsening by the day. The day the president was delivering SONA and boasting, there was some load shedding happening," he said.



The MP added, "Today at 12 pm, load shedding will commence again; our investigation indicates that some of our thermal plants are down, and there is a lack of fuel causing the load shedding. The handlers of the power sector should do the honourable thing by informing the people of Ghana so they can plan ahead of time."



