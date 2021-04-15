Dumsor: I regret being a Ghanaian – Former Mahama spokesperson

General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Deputy 2020 campaign spokesperson for former President John Mahama has condemned the Akufo-Addo government for the erratic power supply in the country.



Margaret Ansei who was speaking on Inside Politics on Power 97.9 FM Wednesday afternoon accused the government of negligence and charged the Energy Ministry to be truthful to Ghanaians about the incessant power cuts in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.



“I regret being a Ghanaian at this time…Peoples’ foodstuff are going bad and businesses are collapsing yet this government is not helping us deal with this erratic power cuts,” Madama Ansei popularly known as Magoo lamented.



“This government has done nothing to reform the power sector. What have you done in the energy sector? Former Energy Minister Peter Amewu said during his vetting that they have not done much in the energy sector forgetting that we need 250 megawatts every year because of the population growth but as you haven’t added any megawatt to the national grid how do you meet the energy demand of the population?” She chastised.



Magoo continued, “If you [the Akufo-Addo government said Mahama left excess power for the country why are we experiencing dumsor [erratic power supply]” she quizzed.



Madam Ansei bemoaned the inability of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to produce a load shedding timetable to guide business owners in the national capital and its environs.



The former Municipal Chief Executive for Suhum further noted although the Akufo-Addo government has denied there is generational shortfalls resulting in the frequent power cuts, a load shedding timetable will help Ghanaians and business owners to plan their activities well to avert production losses.



Earlier, a former Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu-Juaben, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkor bemoaned the erratic power supply also known as dumsor is wreaking extreme havoc in the Ashanti Region.



He described the frequent power cuts as the worst thing that has happened to the people of Asanteman in recent times, describing the failure on the part of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to publish a load shedding timetable as insensitive.



He said ECG’s inability to announce the exact time the power will go off has irked residents and the business community who have intensified calls for a load shedding timetable to enable them to plan their schedules well.



Speaking to Dwaboase host Kwame Minkah on Power 97.9 FM Wednesday morning, Yamoah Ponkoh stated that not only have the people in the Ashanti Region lost count of the number of times the power goes off in a day, but the situation is collapsing businesses that rely on electricity to thrive.



Citing Asafo and Adum which form the Central Business District of Kumasi as the hardest hit, Yamoah Ponkoh criticised the Akufo-Addo-led government for not dealing with the challenges confronting the power sector.



“The power goes off every now and then affecting businesses but the sad thing is, the people are asking for a timetable but the government has not provided it yet owing to the fact that the people will know he [Akufo-Addo] has failed in the power sector,” the NDC loudmouth noted.