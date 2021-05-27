Dumsor: ECG’s peak hours ‘dumsor’ begins today

General News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Some parts of Accra will experience power interruptions from today, 27 May 2021 between 6pm and midnight.



This marks the beginning of a scheduled 16-day power cuts to allow for a reconstruction of a section of Ghana Grid Company’s 161kV Winneba to Mallam transmission lines and tie-in, as part of system improvement works on the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP).



The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) announced that the interruption of power supply in some parts of Accra will take place from Thursday, 27 May to Friday, 11 June 2021.



Affected areas have been classified into Groups - A, B and C - on the schedule released by the ECG.



The areas to be affected include Cantonments, Kaneshie Market, Abelenkpe, Awudome, Labadi, Teshie, Ashaley Botwe, Osu, Tetegu and Gbawe Top Base.



The others are Nima, Tesano, Dansoman SSNIT Flats, Haatso, Airport Residential Area, Dzorwulu, Roman Ridge, West Hills Mall, Kisseiman and Regimanuel Estates, Dansoman Control Market, Aplaku, Kotobabi, North Kaneshie, Bubiashie, Russia, East Legon, Ajorman and again Airport Residential Area among others.











