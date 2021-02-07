General News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Dumping of refuse at unauthorised places disrespectful to Ghana – Australian High Commissioner

Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews has established that the practice of dumping waste at unauthorized places in the country is disrespectful to Ghana's laws and the environment as a whole.



The ambassador bemoaned the act despite the presence of signages directing persons not to dump refuse at particular spots.



In a Facebook post on Saturday, 6 February 2020, Mr Andrews stated: After mountain-biking through the lovely natural bushland behind the University of Ghana today, I was so saddened to come across all of this rubbish that had been dumped just off the Legon Bypass road and right in-front of ‘No Dumping’ signs.”



He also expressed total disappointment at the practice and its perpetrators saying:



“I know Ghanaians love their country. And I do too. I am a very grateful guest here.



“Maybe that’s why it was so disappointing for me. Dumping waste is clearly disrespecting Ghana, its laws and its environment”, the Australian High Commissioner added.