Dumelo tops Twitter trends after more revelations on alleged ‘stolen’ V8

General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020
NDC Parliamentary aspirant for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo, has become the most talked-about personality on social media, particularly Twitter after he disclosed more details surrounding the procurement of a government vehicle.
In a bid to unravel suspicions and clear the air regarding the incident which occurred in 2017, the actor cum politician told Citi FM’s Umaru Sanda that, he believed he was entitled to the Toyota Landcruiser V8 vehicle because he had made payments for ownership to be transferred.
Asked whether he knew that the vehicle belonged to the state, specifically National Security Operatives, John Dumelo answered in the affirmative, noting that he was told he would be the sole owner after he made full payment.
The negotiation resulted in the MP aspirant respraying the vehicle, an action which earned him an invitation by the National Security.
“at that point in time when I was paying for the vehicle, it’s not a matter of it’s for the government or not. It was a matter of, okay John, when you finish paying, we’ll just do the change of ownership…” he explained.
John Dumelo came under the spotlight in 2017 after it emerged that he illegally tried to keep a vehicle belonging to the government.
Reports at the time suggested he was on his way to spray the V8 Land Cruiser when National Security operatives intercepted him to retrieve the vehicle.
But in an interview, he cleared the air that he was eventually given another V8 after government seized the one which had generated the controversy.
Users on twitter have been divided as usual with some condemning him for indulging in corrupt activities even before he joined the political flock.
Others commended him for coming clean and setting the records straight as far as what became known as his biggest scandal yet was concerned.
Below are some reactions.
As long as NPP twitter is alive, we’ll do our best to caution you against John Dumelo’s bid to go to Parliament. It’s up to you to decide. We need credible members of Parliament.— Yaw A. Abban (@AbbanyawYaw) June 24, 2020
Whatever you say about John Dumelo he go win and he go do the work,if not now ,later he will be an MP ,minister & a better politician , let the clean politician in Ghana point fingers , Charlie allow the Ghana youth to take positions, nobody is perfect so allow,God bless ghana???? https://t.co/xfmt0xoOOv— WAVE MASTER????????????ADIDASgod???? (@nimothegod) June 24, 2020
They thought smearing you with a scandal will stop you but proved them wrong with a campaign and good work which is now scaring them. Dear John Dumelo if even you are a thief, and you paid fees for people among others, I’ll rather vote for your kind of politician #IDey4u pic.twitter.com/28LuPkf6eB— SpoofNews (@spoof_news) June 24, 2020
A vehicle you know belongs to the government of Ghana and you took it to a spraying shop to change the colour?— Habour Sika????????? (@melo_mylo) June 24, 2020
John Dumelo: Yes
Exposure 101
If you are paying for something that is in your custody and you already use. If you see damages on it, do you correct it or you wait for it to deteriorate?— Se li Kem (@BrytSeli) June 24, 2020
I do not condone thievery, but I do not see his wrong in this matter as reported here.
Anytime John Dumelo comments on the V8 saga, he comes across as someone who's hiding some vital info, nd i always no dey barb— Bigtrice (@ARSHORLA_YPT) June 24, 2020
Dem take the V8 frm u, so y still trying to hide something? yoo, u are not good at telling lies, so open up abt the V8 saga last last, and go ur front????
John Dumelo has zero tact when it comes to politics. He's a novice and he's not smart enough. He will know his smoothness level in December 2020. Ghanaians are not foolish especially the well-educated people of Ayawaso West Wuogon.— Nungua Donald Trump (@Nungua_DTrump) June 24, 2020
So will people of Ayawaso West Wuogon still queue on December 7th, 2020 to go vote for John Dumelo?— Yaa Hopsan (@bimpomaa) June 24, 2020
John Dumelo admitted to fraud on Live Television but he shares bitsika and cindy Rice so we should let him go to parliament..you Niqqas dey shock me oo????????????— Content Nyame (@kwadwosheldon) June 24, 2020
John Dumelo and other politicians should look for this tv series "LIE TO ME". It will help them in a great deal lie their way out of problems. A lot of lies judging from his body language https://t.co/uXKmAjiBQ1— Kwabena Sarpong ???? (@Bra_Carl) June 24, 2020
If Nana Addo, who signed a fraudulent Ameri deal worth millions and sent to parliament only claim that he was misled, is seeking re-election then John Dumelo has same right too to seek political office.— SpoofNews (@spoof_news) June 24, 2020
If you think he is not worth it because of V8 then Nama ain’t worth it too.
Agency sells gov't cars? The National Security must probe this issue further. State cars are auctioned. That v8 was a 2015 model. The policy at that time said you could only purchase a salon car you've used more than 2 years. How was an SUV sold to him in 2016 if it wasn't stolen— Rex (@RexOmarrr) June 24, 2020
So because y’all don’t like the NDC or John Dumelo himself, you ppl want to crucify him for buying a government vehicle for cheap??— Maame Adwoa Dufie (@maamedufie23) June 24, 2020
Did u ppl watch or listen to the npp primary elections ??
They were all corrupt and bribing people
Politicians collectively lie!!
John Dumelo attempted to respray two state Toyota V8s; now let’s act like we are not part of the problem for cheering him up & also, one way or the other, endorsing his bid to become a MP.— Yaw A. Abban (@AbbanyawYaw) June 24, 2020
Here in 2015, he was apprehended by the police pic.twitter.com/Ty3yslFzlO
