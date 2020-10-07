Politics of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Dumelo thinks politics is like the fiction he's been acting - Owusu Bempah

John Dumelo, is NDC's Parliamentary Candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon

Communications Director at Ghana Gas Company Limited, Ernest Owusu Bempah has said that John Dumelo still thinks that politics is like the fiction movies he has been acting all his life.



John Dumelo is representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary Candidate in the impending elections.



The governing NPP has written him off and is hopeful of retaining the seat with their candidate Lydia Seyram Alhassan who became an MP through a by-election.



Speaking on GhOne TV’s expressions, the Communications Director for Ghana Gas said John Dumelo has still not appreciated the seriousness in politics.



“His way of thinking is like he’s thinking like a movie star in a movie which is not real. He’s living in a different world."



"When it comes to the real politics on the ground he’s using his movie lifestyle to come into politics and that is totally…movies is a lot of fiction you know that. Real things are happening on the ground.”

