Politics of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Mynews GH

Dumelo lists NDC’s ‘social intervention programmes’

John Dumelo is NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawoso West Wuogon

Actor John Dumelo has responded to the Vice President’s call on the National Democratic Congress to list its social intervention programmes to the people of Ghana.



The Vice President has on several occasions asked the opposition NDC to make Ghanaians aware of their social intervention programmes implemented over the years to ameliorate the challenges Ghanaians go through.



However, answers have always not been forthcoming from the socialist party which is supposed to lead in interventions for the people of Ghana.



John Dumelo who is the National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wugon, in a tweet responded to Dr Mahamudu.



His tweet said “Let’s first define social intervention. They are programs designed to deliver social benefits and develop human capital of specific target groups. NDC’s social interventions; GetFund, access to portable drinking water, housing projects, rural electrification”.





Let’s first define social intervention. They are programs designed to deliver social benefits and develop human capital of specific target groups. NDC’s social interventions;

GetFund, access to portable drinking water, housing projects, rural electrification etc. https://t.co/iVXQn6TZZY — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) July 24, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.