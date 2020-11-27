Politics of Friday, 27 November 2020

Dumelo, Lydia Alhassan in near brawl at constituency debate event

There was a near scuffle between the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency John Dumelo and the incumbent lawmaker for the area who is also seeking re-election in this year’s elections, Lydia Alhassan during a debate organised by 3FM Friday, November 27.



Comments made by Lydia Alhassan who had reported to the event late infuriated Mr. Dumelo, a situation that led to the actor calling on the Member of Parliament to apologise to him and Ghanaians.



Mr. Dumelo had indicated that the distribution of free laptops to tertiary students by his team in the constituency is by far the largest single initiative in the constituency.



“We have done a lot for the constituency. I’m a youth, an entrepreneur, and a farmer. I know how it feels to be a youth in this constituency.



“Our works afar in the constituency is to provide employment and aid to the constituents. Our laptop policy is the single largest Initiative in the constituency.”



However, Lydia Alhassan reacting to this comment said in Akan that the distribution of the laptop was not a thought-through project initiated by Mr. Dumelo.



Mr. Dumelo got upset following the way and manner Ms. Alhassan made the comment in Akan.



He deemed it an insult and insisted that she apologized to him. He attempted to leave the venue after she failed to apologize but the hosts of the event Johnnie Hughes and Alfred Ocansey persuaded him to stay on.

