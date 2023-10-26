Dumasua community gets new market

Regional News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: Yeboah Isaac, Contributor

Residents, particularly traders at Dumasua, a community in the Sunyani West Municipality could not hide their joy when the Municipal Assembly led by Evans Kusi Boadum, the Municipal Chief Executive commissioned and handed over a newly constructed market for use by the people in the area to help boost their economic and marketing activities.



The main project was funded by the Middle Belt Development Authority whilst the concrete pavement of the area at the cost of GHC1O4,000 was funded by

the Member of Parliament from his share of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).



Addressing the people in the community in a short ceremony to hand over the project to Nananom and the people, the Municipal Chief Executive, Evans Kusi Boadum assured the people of the government’s commitment to improving their living conditions.



According to the MCE, the market which has about 46 shelves would enhance trading activities in the area and also boost local economic development, and increase the socio-economic needs of the people.



He encourages the occupants who will be taking over the place to take good care of the market and keep it neat at all times to benefit future generations.



Nana Akua Tamea Tumtuo, the queen mother of the Community on behalf of the Chiefs and the people expressed their gratitude for the project which will now enable them to avoid selling in an open space.



She also appealed to the Chief Executive to help resolve the poor drainage system in the community and facilitate the completion of the construction of the public toilet in the community.