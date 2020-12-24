Politics of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: Class FM

‘Duly-declared’ Hohoe parliamentary results already ‘gazetted’ – Amewu

John Peter Amewu, MP elect of the Hohoe Constituency

The parliamentary results of the Hohoe Constituency has already been gazetted by the Electoral Commission (EC), Energy Minister John Peter Amewu has disclosed.



The Minister, who was declared winner of the parliamentary election held in the Hohoe Constituency on 7 December 2020, made this known in a Facebook post on Thursday, 24 December 2020.



Mr Amewu wrote: “Hohoe constituency parliamentary results duly-declared and gazetted on Tuesday, 22nd December 2020 by the EC”.



“John-Peter Amewu, MP-elect Hohoe Constituency.”



He also included on his page, the alleged copy of the gazetted results by the EC, dated Tuesday, 22 December 2020.



The Ho High Court on Wednesday, 23 December 2020, granted an interim injunction to restrain the Electoral Commission (EC) from gazetting Mr Amewu as the MP-elect for Hohoe in the Volta Region.



The interim injunction granted by the court, presided over by Justice George Buadi, followed an ex parte application by eligible voters in the newly-created Guan district.



The applicants also prayed the court to restrain Mr Amewu from presenting himself to be sworn in as MP for the area or from holding himself out as such.



The eligible voters, who are resident in the newly-created districts which include Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi, were not allowed to vote in the December 7 parliamentary elections.



As a result of the creation of the Oti Region and the subsequent creation of the Guan District which includes Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL), the Electoral Commission of Ghana gave a directive that the people of SALL should not vote in the parliamentary election in the Hohoe Constituency on December 7.”



Mr Amewu polled 26,952 votes to beat the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Margaret Kweku, who polled 21,821 votes.



Meanwhile, the EC has revealed that it will begin the process of creating a new constituency in the Guan District when Parliament commences in 2021.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.