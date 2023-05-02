You are here: HomeNews2023 05 02Article 1758899

Politics of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Duffuor begins 4-day campaign tour of Eastern Region

Former Finance Minister and a Presidential candidate aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr.Kwabena Duffuor has kicked start 4-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region today Monday May 1, 2023.

Dr. Duffuor will meet all delegates in the 33 constituencies in the region to spell out his vision to building a formidable party with vibrant grassroot for victory 2024.

He and his campaign team met the regional executives of the party before separately meeting delegates in New Juaben North and South constituency.