Duffour Jnr’s defeat wasn’t because of his father’s ‘sins’ – Yaw Boateng Gyan

General News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former National Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Yaw Boateng Gyan has denied claims that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Jnr lost because of his father’s sins.



Dr Kwabena Duffour Jnr lost in the primaries to a lesser-known Hajia Afrah Nasira in the keenly contested election in the Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency. The son of the former Finance Minister lost by 9 votes on the day.



There are claims that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Jnr could have won the election in Sekyere Afram Plains but for his father’s theatrics prior to the party’s primaries held on May 13, 2023.



But speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM in an interview, Yaw Boateng Gyan indicated that he never lost the elections because people wanted to punish his father.



Rather, he lost because his Uncle who was taken care of by his father decided not to reason with the family and calls on him to step down for a new face to represent the National Democratic Congress in the constituency.



“Duffour sponsored his brother and ensured that he had the best of everything in his academics and life. The voter margins had decreased in the constituency and there were calls on him to step down so another person will take over the mantle but he didn’t agree.



The young lady who won also runs an NGO in the constituency and took advantage to make herself known and also won the elections at the expense of Kwabena and his father who refused to step down for him,” he said.



“He did not lose because of his father. I hear people are calling on him to go independent but that should not be the case. Kwabena is just 40 and going independent will not help his political career,” he said.