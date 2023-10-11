Dubious and devilish posture – Samuel Atta Akyea reacts to claims of being bias

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

The chairman of the Ad-hoc committee tasked with investigating the alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Samuel Atta Akyea, has strongly rejected claims of bias in the ongoing inquiry.



He described these claims as dubious and devilish postures by those who are sending this narrative across.



This comes after the allegations of being biased were levelled against him by Kwame Gyan, the legal representation of the Inspector General, as well as other experts.



Reacting to this to the media, Samuel Atta Akyea questioned the motive behind such allegations.



“I believe this is a very dubious and devilish posture by whoever is doing this because I don’t know why anybody in his right mind would say that I want to change the evidence in favour of somebody.



“I was the same Atta Akyea who afforded the IGP the opportunity to come put his case across, that was good, was it not? So, why do you now turn to say I am being biased,” he said.



He pointed out that the introduction of a comprehensive tape, as claimed by Chief Bugri Naabu, does not imply any bias on his part.



Rather, it is part of the investigative process to ensure a thorough examination of the evidence.



“When somebody tells you that this tape that the first tape that you brought, I think a lot of things are not on it, but there is a full comprehensive tape, imputing that the first tape is doctored.



“Then Chief Bugri Naabu brings one which he owes up that it is a comprehensive tape, why would you say that putting it across that they are imputing the credibility of the first tape will make me somebody who has a motive and I want to say to the information of the general public, what is my motive, is it to become the next IGP?” he asked.



