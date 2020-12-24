Politics of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Dual Citizenship: Assin North MP-elect clean – NDC defends

James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North, MP-elect

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has mounted a spirited defense for the Member of Parliament-Elect for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson insisting he is not a Citizen of Canada.



In a post on social media, lead Counsel for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) indicated that the NPP had written to the Immigration Service to demand for Renunciation Certificate and travel records of the Member of Parliament-Elect for Assin North.



But a statement from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) acknowledged that its Member of Parliament-Elect for Assin North was a citizen of Canada but renounced his citizenship in December 2019.



The statement said that the MP-elect upon a petition presented to the Electoral Commission was invited where he defended himself by providing the needed documents to prove that he has renounced his Canadian Citizenship.



The statement called on the supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the good people of the Assin North Constituency to disregard the false news been peddled on social media and assures them that James Quayeson will be sworn into office as their Member of Parliament on January 7.

