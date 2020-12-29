Regional News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Drunk teenage boy drowns in hotel pool in Kumasi

Stormy Brooks Lowell was found unresponsive by his friends

A 17-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a hotel pool in Kumasi after ignoring safety warnings, witnesses had told dailymailgh.com.



This was after he was discovered drunk by his friends and managers of Pokuaa Hotel, while on a day out on Sunday, December 27.



The victim, Stormy Brooks Lowell was found unresponsive by his friends who later rescued and sent him to the Epaphras Hospital at Bronkong.



He was pronounced dead by medical officers at the hospital.



The deceased who wore a black boxer short was found lying in a supine position covered with a cloth when police investigators went to the hospital.



His body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for preservation.



The incident has sparked safety concerns in such facilities as managers of the hotel will not comment on the matter.



Assembly member for Bronkong electoral area, Philip Sarkodie, who confirmed the incident to dailymailgh.com wants authorities to check such trends.



He also warned parents and guardians to monitor their wards during the holidays to prevent such calamities.

