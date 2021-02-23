Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: GNA

Drunk driver faces court over pedestrian's death

The suspect pleaded not guilty

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GHC60,000 bail with two sureties to a driver who allegedly negligently caused harm to four pedestrians resulting in the death of one.



The Court presided over by Afia Owusua Appiah ordered that one of the sureties should be justified.



Emmanuel Omabu should also deposit his passport with the court’s registry as well as report once a week to the investigator on the case.



Omabu, who was under the influence of alcohol knocked down Addo Takyi, 63, now deceased, Helena Asiedua, 45, Bernice Nyasor, 39 and Isaac Boateng, 31, at Sabon Zongo, a suburb of Accra, according to prosecution.



He has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving and three counts of negligently causing harm. Omabu will make his next appearance on April 12, 2021.



Police Chief Inspector William Kwadwo Boateng, prosecuting, told the Court that on May 20, 2018, at about 1830 hours, Omabu, the accused, was in charge of a Honda Saloon car with Nigerian registration number APP197FA, travelling from Banana-Inn towards Russia along the Edwardo Mohdlana Road, all located in Accra.



Chief Inspector Boateng said on reaching a section of the road at Zabon Zongo Junction bus stop, he failed to drive with due care and attention to other road users.



He alleged that his brakes failed and in an attempt to avoid hitting the vehicles ahead of him, he veered of his lane through the opposite lane onto the bus stop and the pavement and also ran into a nearby building.



He said Omabu also knocked Takyi who died shortly on admission as well as Asiedua, Nyasor and Boateng, who sustained various degrees of injury. They were rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital by eyewitnesses.



Prosecution said Nyasor and Boateng were treated and discharged the same day whilst Asiedua was treated and discharged the next day pending further review.



He said Police medical report forms were issued to the victims to be endorsed by the medical Officer in charge. Asiedua and Nyasor returned the forms duly endorsed.



Meanwhile, Takyi’s body has been deposited at the Hospital, where an autopsy was performed and Dr Ernest Boakye of the Department of Pathology gave the cause as cerebral contusion as a result of a road accident, he said.



Police Chief Inspector Boateng said the accused was initially before the Laterbiokoshie District Court and he was granted bail.



The duplicate docket was sent to the Attorney General for advice and based on the advice, Omabu was put before the Circuit Court.