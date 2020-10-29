Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: GNA

Drunk armed robber arrested after revealing criminal act

The suspect was arrested after he got drunk and revealed the crime

The Nkawie circuit court has remanded an eighteen-year-old boy into police custody for robbing a small scale gold miner at Mpatuam, in the Amansie West District.



Amidu Salifu was arrested after he got drunk and revealed the heinous crime to some people, including a witness in the case, at a drinking spot.



His plea was differed by the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey, to November 12, this year to enable the police carry out further investigations.



Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the court that Mr Kwame Tawiah, the complainant was a small scale miner at Mpatuam, while the suspect was a resident in the town.



He said on October 20 this year, at about 1 am, the suspect together with other two accomplices armed with guns and cutlasses, forcibly entered the house of the complainant and demanded gold and money.



Inspector Acheampong said the complainant managed to give GHC20,000 to the robbers but they became angry and slashed his head and shoulders, dragged him together with the wife and children, into a room and locked them up and fled.



The prosecution said the victims shouted for help and some people came out to rescue them and sent the injured to hospital.



Inspector Acheampong said the next day, Salifu got drunk at a popular drinking spot in the town and narrated the incident to some people.



He said the people arrested and handed him over to the Ahwerewa police where he admitted the offence and after investigations, brought him before the court.





