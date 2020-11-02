General News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Drug barons are the most wicked persons on earth – NACOB boss

Director of Enforcement (Supply Reduction) Narcotics Control Commission, Solomon Stanley Eyo has described drug barons as the most wicked persons on earth.



According to him, the drug barons are aware of the negative influence their actions have on the larger society yet they still sell drugs to unsuspecting consumers because of their selfish monetary gains.



He indicated that these people do not give the same drugs to their children but ensure that their children are living the best of their lives against other children who are on the street and are deeply involved in the use of drugs.



“One time I went to TV Africa and I told them that drug barons are one of the wicked people on earth. They asked me why and I told them they do not give the drugs to their children. I’ve been saying that if they knew what they were doing was good, in the morning when their children have finished taking breakfast, they should line them up and say Akodua get one spoon, Kofi gets one spoon but knowing that what they are doing is bad, they do not let their children know.” He revealed at a public event covered by MyNewsGh.com last weekend



He indicated that there are cases where their spouses and other family members are not in the known what they actually do for a living.



Solomon Stanley Eyo noted that several lives have been destroyed by these drug barons after parents have invested so much in raising their children and ensuring that they get a better life.





