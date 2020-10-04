General News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Drop in coronavirus figures: 'Let's not be complacent' – Otabil warns Ghanaians

Founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil

Pastor Mensa Otabil has urged Ghanaians to keep observing the COVID-19 safety protocols even as the virus appears to be declining in Ghana.



The founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) said on Sunday, October 4, 2020 that being complacent with the drop in numbers of the virus could be dangerous.



“As you know, the last so many months, from March till now, which is probably six months or so, it’s been quite an interesting time in our world. We’ve had to live with this very uncertain times and I know that in Ghana we are doing well, God has been good to us and we seem to be keeping the virus in check but I don’t want anybody to have a sense of complacency, to think that it’s over and, so, let us relax”, Pastor Otabil warned.



He said: “… I see that more and more people are relaxing the protocols; they are not wearing their masks and social distancing is not being taken seriously”.



“The last thing you want to do is to be a last-minute person who will catch the virus when it is leaving”, he admonished, stressing: “You don’t want to catch it when it’s leaving”.



“You have fought a good fight when it was tough, let us finish well”, he encouraged.



“And, for everybody listening to me, let’s finish well, let’s push it out, let’s totally eradicate this so we can get back to our lives in good time”, Pastor Otabil emphasised.



“So, I just want to encourage everybody; I know it’s tiring, it’s wearisome, it’s frustrating, we want to be free, but the virus is not tired and we have to just hold on and do the right thing until we are totally clear of all the marks that this virus has left u”, he added.



As of Sunday, 26 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service.



They bring the total active caseload to 466.



So far, a total of 46,829 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since March 2020.



Out of that, 46,060 patients have recovered and been discharged.



A total of 303 patients have died since the respiratory disease set foot in Ghana.



Regional breakdown



Greater Accra Region - 24,094



Ashanti Region - 10,977



Western Region - 2,969



Eastern Region - 2,412



Central Region - 1,928



Bono East Region - 781



Volta Region - 672



Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 527



Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 315



Oti Region - 242



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19





