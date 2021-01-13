Politics of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Daily Mail

Drop Nitiwul, keep NAPO away from Energy Ministry – ASEPA

Executive director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has called on President Akufo-Addo to drop Dominic Nitiwul as Defence Minister because he has dented the image of the force.



The executive director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson also called on the president to keep the health ministry away from Matthew Opoku Prempeh, his former education minister.



Below is the full unedited write-up:



KEEP NAPO FAR AWAY FROM THE ENERGY MINISTRY, REMOVE NITIWUL FROM DEFENSE-ASEPA



In the last few days, a couple of names have been flying around as possible candidates for the various ministries, the Daily Guide has been reporting on this development and how some names have been earmarked for certain ministries.



Considering the relationship between the Daily Guide and the government, it is very difficult to ignore these speculations.



Except to seriously draw government’s attention to some of the names coming up for some key portfolios like that Energy Ministry, Defense and Finance. We have heard that the former Minister for Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been penned for the energy ministry.



Folks, it is very important that government keeps the former Education Minister far away from anything Energy.



The sector is the life-blood of our economy, it requires someone with the technical expertise, great negotiations skills, great human relations and the diligence to work around the various administrative and technical bottlenecks in the sector, these are qualities “Napo” as he is affectionately called do not possess and therefore Government cannot risk him.



Especially in this difficult moment of Global Energy politics, Government must find a rather competent hand to handle the sector.



We have also heard of plans to retain Dominic Nitiwul at the Defense Ministry, Dominic has performed quite poorly in the sector, he has supervised a total downturn of the image of the military, under his tenure at the Defense Ministry, the Military has been misused and abused in all manner of instances.

The military has also been used to perpetuate criminal activities such as the invasion of coalition centers during the elections and the shameful invasion of the chambers of Parliament, all of which makes the drastic cleansing of the image of the military very necessary.



And therefore keeping Dominic Nitiwul at the Defense Ministry would be a tacit endorsement of these events by President Akufo-Addo and his Government.



Alan Kyeremanteng at Trade is not a bad pick, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at Information is equally a good pick, but remove Amoako Attah from Roads, Cecilia Dapaah from Sanitation, Hajia Alima from Local Government.



Sammy Awuku the National Organiser would be a better pick for local Government ministry because of his relationship the grassroot of the Party, bring Boakye Agyarko back to Energy, retain Gloria Akufo as Attorney General and remove Godfred Dame as Deputy Attorney General.



Bring Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah to the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry and remove incompetent Kweku Cheremeh who has failed the fight against galamsey woefully, remove Ken Ofori-Atta from Finance as well and bring in experienced Osei Akoto for the second term.



Considering the current strength of Parliament, Government should be extra diligent on the candidates they present for the various portfolios or face a very difficult first quarter.



Mensah Thompson



Executive Director, ASEPA