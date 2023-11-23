Drop Jane Naana as running mate! - NDC Caucus tells Mahama

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

The Northern Regional Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have asked the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to drop Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, as his running mate going into the 2024 general elections.



The decision was made during a meeting held by the caucus with the former President John Mahama, a DailyGuide Newspaper report dated November 23, 2023, has stated.



At the meeting, the flagbearer was asked by the party to reconsider his choice of running mate for the election and, also his team of advisors.



The meeting, conducted prior to Mahama's journey to Canada and the United States for fundraising purposes, revealed various concerns regarding the reselection of Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for the 2020 elections.



They argued that the professor failed to deliver her home based region, Central Region, to the NDC in the 2020 elections.



The caucus, according to the report, expressed their reservation about her ability to perform and also her suitability for the role as running mate and possibly vice president.



“Circumstances have changed since the selection of Naana Jane for the 2020 election, Anyone who tells you that Bawumia will not have an impact in the Northern Region is misleading you” one of the senior members of the caucus is quoted to have said.



Another also stated that “Now that Bawumia is likely to gain votes in our supposed strongholds, what are we doing to secure votes in the NPP’s stronghold, particularly the Ashanti Region? A major challenge for us is how to prevent rigging in the Ashanti and Eastern Region.”



In a GhanaWeb report on November 22, the NDC flagbearer stated that the selection process to pick a running mate for the party will begin next year, 2024.



