Drobonso chief threatens demo over abandoned Mahama ‘E block’

Regional News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

Chief and elders of Drobonso, the district Capital of Sekyere Afram Plains District of the Ashanti region have threatened to stage a demonstration if the government fails to complete and enrol students into the Community Day SHS in the area.



The traditional rulers say the project which was started by the erstwhile John Mahama administration is yet to be operational due to the lack of water and electricity supply and other installations. They also lamented the poor state of roads leading to the facility adding that the school has now become a grazing field for livestock.



The Chief of Drobonso, Nana Dwamena Dankwah Dwubi-Siaw at a news conference on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 expressed his dissatisfaction with the government over the delay in completing and operationalizing the Community Day Senior High School.



He emphasized that the delay in the completion of the project is affecting the education of students in the area, who are being deprived of the opportunity to attend school due to the lack of a suitable learning environment.



“The SHS should have been added to the schools enrolling first-year students for this academic year but, since former president John Dramani Mahama left office after initiating the project, the project has been abandoned. We pleaded with the current government to make it a boarding school for us due to the distance between the school and the town, to which President Akuffo Addo agreed."



“However, the road from Drobonso to where the school is situated is not motorable whiles electrification in the area has also hit a snag. No water connection to the place and water reservoirs numbering about six have started rotting. The school has now turned grazing field for sheep and goats while some residents use the veranda to dry their corn and rice, so we are pleading with the Education Minister and President Akufo-Addo to come to our aid and complete the school.”



Nana Dwamena Dankwah Dwubi-Siaw has however issued a three-month ultimatum to the government to complete the project or face their wrath.



“I earlier halted a planned demonstration that residents had earlier wanted to embark on, but we are giving the government just three months to do something about the project, or else we will embark on the demonstration,” he said.