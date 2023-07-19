Drobo residents urge government to fix deplorable town roads

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono Region



Residents in Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region are urging the government to address the deplorable nature of roads in the municipality.



According to the residents, the main Berekum-Drobo -Sampa road is riddled with overly visible potholes posing a significant danger and other accompanying cascade of challenges to road users.



They also cited linking roads like Drobo-Nyamefie, Drobo-Kwasibuokrom-Kwameseikrom, and Kwasibuokrom-Japekrom as roads that need immediate attention from the government because of their impact on daily travels, movement of goods and services and on agriculture, a major livelihood source of the many people in the municipality.



They lamented that the situation becomes serious during the rainy season, as these roads become treacherously muddy, virtually impassable and severely impeding transportation.



Bemoaning over their predicament, the residents averred that the situation clearly demonstrates neglect and a lack of commitment and want the government to swiftly prioritize the gravity of the situation and address the poor road network in the area.



“The roads in Drobo have fallen into a state of disrepair, exhibiting signs of neglect. There are potholes spread over the road which makes it difficult for us to conveniently ply the roads. The roads to other areas are also bumpy and uneven which poses a constant challenge to drivers and pedestrians alike so I think the government should come and help us,” Kofi Ferkah, a tricycle driver disclosed.



A taxi driver, Oppong Enoch lamented that drivers have to go for regular maintenance of their vehicles due to the terrible nature of the road network.



He added that if the roads are not fixed, most drivers will be out of business soon because of the high cost of maintenance.”



“Driving on the main stretch and other linking roads is a major headache for drivers because we have to regularly go for maintenance for our cars to be in good shape in other to stay in business because the roads are terrible but I am afraid if nothing is done about the road, some of us will be out of business.”









Madam Patience Obour, a trader at the Drobo main market appealed to the government to give the people in the area their fair share of road infrastructure to boost economic activities in the area.



“We are also Ghanaians so we are appealing to the government to extend the good roads being constructed in other places so we can go about our activities without the current stress we are going through”.



