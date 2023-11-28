Drivers sees us as rivals - Okada rider

General News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Enoch, a young okada rider who dreamt of becoming a police officer, has exposed the rivalry between drivers and Okada riders.



According to Enoch, drivers perceive Okada riders as rivals because they view them as impediments to their source of livelihood.



He mentioned that sometimes drivers attempt to hit them with their vehicles, whether an offence has been committed or not.



"As for the job, it's good by God's grace, but at times it's not good. Because some people envy us, especially drivers, they see us as rivals. Whether you have offended them or not, they try to hit you with their car when they see you. They say we have taken their jobs from them. That is the disadvantage," the young rider said.



He disclosed this in an interview with GhanaWeb's Abigail Johnson on "Everyday People," a programme that highlights the daily struggles of Ghanaians.



Enoch added that it is difficult to get a job no matter your level of education if you don't know anyone in government; hence, he resorted to okada riding.



"No matter how clever you are, if you don't know anybody in government, it is difficult to get a job. I have tried a lot of times; I tried two years ago, but it wasn't successful, so I got discouraged this year," the rider said.



Enoch asserted that he could testify that some people have jobs they don't deserve but have them because they know people in higher places.



He further said that the job is very lucrative because he can save and has two savings accounts.



Watch the video below:







RD/OGB