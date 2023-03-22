Drivers in Sampa bemoan poor state of roads

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Correspondence from Bono Region



Drivers in Sampa in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region have expressed concern over the poor state of the Drobo-Sampa Road.



The community is a major cashew hub and the biggest entry point to the north of Cote d’Ivoire, with the potential of improving inter-regional trade, but the current condition of the road has become a major concern for motorists.

The 56-kilometer road which was awarded in May 2007 with construction beginning in 2012, has been left to deteriorate over the years.



The road is riddled with potholes making it difficult for drivers who ply the stretch and has led to several fatal accidents.



Speaking on how the poor nature of the road is affecting them, some of the drivers bemoaned that they spend huge sums of money on maintaining their vehicles due to the nature of the road.



Charles Takyi added that the drivers are not able to break even as they spend a lot on maintenance due to the countless potholes on the road.



“The situation is negatively affecting drivers who ply the road because we have to spend huge sums of money on maintenance any time we use the road”.



Bernard Frimpong on his part recounted the dangers drivers who ply the stretch encounter due to countless potholes and the number of heavy-duty trucks that use the road on daily basis.



“I am sure you saw the road yourself so it needs no description. The road is full of potholes which makes it difficult and dangerous for drivers because several big trucks use the road”.



Appeal for facelift



The Secretary of the Sampa branch of the Ghana Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Abdul Adams, has appealed to the government to give the road a facelift due to its strategic importance to the development of the country.



“This is a major road but it is in a terrible state so we are appealing to the government to give the road a facelift so that drivers can enjoy working on the road”.



Assurance from District Chief Executive



Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive, Solomon Owusu, in an interview with GhanaWeb admitted that the bad nature of the road is negatively affecting economic activities in the area but assured that the road has been awarded on contract and the contractor will be on site soon.



“I must admit that the main road is in a terrible state but it has been awarded on contract and the contractor will start work on the road soon”.