Driver to pay fine or serve prison sentence over invalid license

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: GNA

The Kaneshie District Court has ordered a driver to pay a fine of GHC720 or serve six weeks imprisonment for driving without a valid license and negligently causing damage.



Richard Dzah admitted his offences and he was convicted on his own plea.



The Court presided over by Ama Adomako-Kwakye heard that on February 15, 2024, at about 1330 hours, Dzah was driving a Nissan HARD BODY PICK-UP with registration number GT 3129 Y along the Cantonments Road: from Danquah Circle towards Togo Embassy direction.



Police Chief Inspector Apewah Achana said on reaching the Ghana Prison Service Headquarters, he failed to pay due diligence on the road and as a result, ran into the rear portion of a Land Rover with the registration number GS 3673-Z which had stopped due to the traffic jam ahead of him and being driven by one Aderesob Anthony.



The prosecution said further inspection revealed that Dzah was driving without a valid license.



He said both vehicles got damaged, but no one got injured.



After careful investigations Dzah was charged with driving without a valid license and negligently causing damage.