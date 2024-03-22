Driver’s mate jailed for squandering sales worth GH¢17,500

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 21-year-old driver’s mate to one and a half years in prison for stealing GH¢17,500 at Lashibi in Accra.



Samuel Akuffo, who was charged with stealing, pleaded guilty to siphoning sales worth GH¢17,500 and asked the court to give him time to work and repay the amount.



The court presided over by Kizita Naa Koowa Quashie convicted Akuffo on his plea.



Handing the sentence, the court said it considered Akuffo to be a first-time offender.



It, however, noted that Akuffo breached the trust reposed in him by the complainant.



The court further ordered Akuffo to refund the money to the complainant.



The prosecution, led by Inspector Ansah DaCosta, told the court that the complainant, Patience Appiah, is a trader residing at Lashibi and Akuffo is a native of Dewu in the Eastern Region.



The complainant, who owns a cement shop, engaged Akuffo as a salesperson there.



The prosecutor stated that on June 23, 2023, the complainant went to the shop and discovered that it had opened, but the accused person was nowhere to be found.



It said the complainant reported the matter to the police at Sakumono and Akuffo was arrested at his hideout in the Eastern Region.