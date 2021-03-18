Driver’s mate gets five years for stealing

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: GNA

A 23-year-old driver’s mate who went on a stealing spree at Hemang in the Afigya-Kwabre South District has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by the Asante Juaben Circuit Court.



Sarfo Kusi together with some accomplices, who are currently at large, was said to have forcibly entered several homes in the community and made away with various items.



He was unlucky as some of the youth in the community managed to arrest him during the act in one of the houses.



Kusi pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided by Madam Rosemarie Afua Asante.



Prosecuting, Police Inspector Richard Effah told the court that, the complainant was the Unit Committee Chairman of Ablade electoral area of Hemang.



He said on March 14 this year, at about 2300 hours, the complainant went out of his room to attend to nature’s call.



The prosecution said on his return, he met the convict together with his accomplices parking mobile phones, decoders, flat screen television sets and an amount of GHc 1,200.00 into a sack in his room.



Inspector Effah said the complainant raised an alarm and some neighbours rushed to the scene and the convict was arrested.



He said his accomplices struggled with the complainant and the neighbours and rescued the convict and together they bolted.



The Prosecution said the convict was, however, arrested in the course of undertaking similar operations in the town and was detained at the Ankaase Police station.



The prosecution said the complainant went to the Police station and identified the convict as the one who attacked him in his house.



Inspector Effah said the convict admitted the offence during interrogation and was so charged and brought before the court.