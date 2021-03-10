Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: GNA

Driver’s mate gets 12 years for escaping from lawful custody

The accused was said to have damaged his handcuffs and escaped

A 23-year-old driver’s mate who escaped from lawful custody at Ankaase in the Afigya-Kwabre South District has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in hard labour by the Juaben Circuit Court.



Kwaku Marfo, alias ‘Komfo Smart’, who had been arrested by the Ankaase police for assault and causing harm at Hemang, was said to have damaged the Police handcuffs on his hand and escaped from custody.



He was re-arrested by the Police with the help of some youth in the area and brought before the court.



He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided by Madam Rosemarie Afua Asante.



Police Inspector Richard Effah, Prosecuting, told the court that the complainant is a trader who used to stay in the same house with the convict at Hemang.



He said due to the behaviour of the convict, the complainant decided to move out of the house to relocate at a different place, but left her 15-year-old daughter to continue to stay in the old house.



The prosecution said on February 22 this year at about 2200 hours, the complainant decided to go to the house to visit her daughter.



He said the complainant met Marfo beating the young girl severely, and in an attempt to rescue her, the convict turned against the complainant and beat her mercilessly and bit part of her breast.



Inspector Effah said a report was made to the Ankaase Police who arrested and handcuffed the convict and put him in cells for further investigations.



He said the convict damaged the handcuffs valued at GHc 500.00 and managed to escape from the police custody.



According to the prosecution, the convict was re-arrested and after further investigations, he was put before the court.



