Driver remanded for defilement

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: GNA

A 28-year-old driver who defiled a 15-year-old girl and got her pregnant at Afari in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie circuit court.



The plea of Akwasi Nkrumah was not taken and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, on May 19, this year.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvanus Dalmeida told the court that the complainant was the father of the victim, who is a junior high school pupil.



He said in December last year the suspect met the victim in town and lured her into his room and had sexual intercourse with her.



DSP Dalmeida said the suspect gave the victim GH¢10.00 and warned her not to tell anybody else she would die.



The victim, therefore, kept her ordeal to herself until March this year when her father detected that she was pregnant.



According to the Prosecution, the father sent the victim to a hospital and it was confirmed that she was four-month old pregnant and upon interrogation, she mentioned the name of the suspect.



A report was made to the Nkawie police who arrested him and in his caution statement, he admitted the offence.



DSP Dalmeida said the police were continuing with their investigations.