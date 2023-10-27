Driver rains curses on Policemen for towing his car unlawfully at Mankessim

Regional News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A sprinter bus driver has cursed police Officers with schnapps and eggs at Mankessim lorry Station in the Central Region.



According to information gathered by Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan, the driver had packed at the station loading passengers who were traveling to Accra.





While in the process, three MTTD Police Officers from nowhere approached him for parking at a wrongful place.



The driver claimed he was not the only one loading at the station but the police officers attacked him only.



He pleaded to the police Officers to consider or fine him to pay something and release him to do his work, but they declined and rather called in a towing car and towed his car to the police station.



In the event the passengers on board descended and left the vehicle empty.



This made the angry driver quickly rush to the nearest shop where he bought schnapps and eggs and stood in the middle of the road to rained curse on the police officers.



He beseeched the gods of the land to visit their wrath on the police officers within three days and deal with them ruthlessly for their conduct.



The police who say this is not the first time the driver has wrongly parked, have indicated that they will put the driver before Court for his action.