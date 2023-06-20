Driver of popular ride-hailing cab attempts to drag passenger with vehicle over fare balance

General News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The driver of a ride-hailing cab; Bolt, identified as Asagei Bataasoma with Toyota Vitz car number GE 3082-23 has been accused of nearly running over a passenger in Dzorwulu following a heated encounter over fare change.



The incident unfolded after the passenger requested a ride at 6:38 am from Westlands to Dzorwulu and requested a stop to pick up her colleagues who were walking around the BOST office at Dzorwulu.



The said driver, Asagei Bataasoma (as it appeared on the app) informed the passenger that the company drivers are not permitted to make unscheduled stops during a journey and suggested that the said passenger should have specified her intention to stop when requesting the ride.



He further explained that he was only a minute away from his destination and could not make an unplanned stop.



Displeased with the driver's response, the passenger continued the journey and upon arrival, the fare amounted to GHC 28



However, when the passenger offered a GHC 100 note, the said driver insisted on receiving payment via mobile money but the passenger insisted that she did not have sufficient cash in her mobile money wallet.



The driver then stated that he would retrieve the change, but after waiting for 20 minutes, he returned to the vehicle without a word and prepared to leave.



Concerned about the unresolved payment, the passenger approached the driver, extending her hand into the car to inquire about the change.



Suddenly, without warning, the driver; Asagei, accelerated the vehicle, endangering the passenger's safety as her hand remained inside the vehicle. Fortunately, the passenger managed to free herself before the situation escalated further, causing alarm among onlookers.



The passenger promptly reported the incident to the ride-hailing company; Bolt, but according to her, the company claimed that the driver had sent the payment. The incident involving the driver's alleged attempt to run over the passenger is yet to be addressed by the company.



The case has also been reported to the Dzorwulu police station awaiting investigation and further actions.



YNA/WA



