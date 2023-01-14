Driver kills wife at Koforidua

Regional News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A commercial vehicle driver has allegedly killed his wife at Oyoko a suburb of Koforidua, Eastern Regional capital.



The suspect identified as Abeiku inflicted multiple machete wounds on the victim killing her instantly Friday dawn.



He has since gone into hiding.



Starr News has gathered that the couple were married with two children however the marriage was fraught with incessant misunderstanding and threats of death.



The suspect is reported to have threatened to kill the wife many times.



He is alleged to have attempted to poison her food some time ago but the woman detected it and refused to eat.



The marriage broke down for a year and the wife relocated to stay with her mother in the Begoro area.



She however returned after the matter was relatively resolved.



Wofa Kwasi, Uncle of the victim said the misunderstanding between the couple worsened few days to Christmas which he intervened.



“There was some misunderstanding between the suspect and the now deceased wife which came to me, and I listened to both of them. The woman said the husband had been threatening that he will kill him and commit suicide. So I was not happy and decided to let them separate for a year to resolve the matter for peace to prevail but the woman left for her mother’s place for the Christmas. I was waiting for them to return so that I take a decision only to be told that the woman returned yesterday and has been killed this dawn.”



Police have since taken the body of the deceased to the mortuary pending further investigation.



Meanwhile, a manhunt for the suspect who drives from Koforidua to Kasoa in Accra is ongoing.



