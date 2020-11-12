Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Driver jailed 15 years for defiling wife’s niece

A 30-year-old driver who had sex with his wife’s 11-year-old niece at Klagon in the Tema West Municipality has been sentenced to 15-years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.



Michael Fotsu, charged with defilement, pleaded guilty.



According to Fotsu, he was fast asleep but suddenly woke up only to realize that the victim was sitting on him and his manhood already in her vagina.



The Court, presided over by Mrs. Christiana Cann, however, convicted Fotsu on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.



Handing down the sentence, the trial judge said she took into consideration the seriousness and prevalence of the offence as well as the premeditation under which the accused person committed the offence.



Additionally, the court said it considered the age of the victim and the trauma the victim had suffered.



According to the Court, although the victim was a first offender, he was like a father to the victim aged 11 years and he should have protected her.



Police Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire’s case is that the complainant is a waitress and the victim is a class, three pupils.



He said Fotsu and the complainants were husband and wife residing in a wooden structure with the victim.



Prosecution said on November 2, this year, the complainant noticed some changes in the way the victim walked.



The Prosecutor said the complainant after enquiring from the victim, inspected her private part and noticed some sores around her vagina which looked reddish.



The victim then informed the complainant that it was Fotsu who had sex with her and warned her not to tell anyone else he would beat her.



On November 4, this year the matter was reported to the Police at Klagon and accused was picked up.



In Fotsu’s investigations statement in the presence of independent witness, admitted having sex with the victim.

