Source: Ghanaian Times

Driver in court for knocking down 5-year-old boy

One victim died while receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

A driver, who allegedly knocked down a five-year-old boy at Tweneboa, near Odorkor in Accra, on Christmas Eve, has appeared before the Kaneshie District Court.



The victim, who was in the company of two other children when the incident happened, died while receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, the same day.



David Kwesi Asamani, the driver, has been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.



The Court presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye, preserved the plea of Asamani, while the police sought the advice of the Attorney General.



The Court, however, admitted Asamani to bail in the sum of GHC15, 000 with two sureties, and he was expected to reappear on February 1.



Prosecuting, Inspector John Baidoo, said on December 24, last year, at about 3pm, Asamani was driving a Toyota Corolla car with registration number GX 1563-18, from Hansonic towards Odorkor, Tweneboa along Otaten street.



The court heard that Asamani on a reaching a section of the road at Samodak Company area, failed to exercise due care and attention and knocked down the boy who was in the company of two other children running across the road.



Insp Baidoo said the victim sustained injuries and was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, but died while receiving treatment.



He said the body of the boy had been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy.

