Source: GNA

Driver fined for negligently causing harm

The driver pleaded guilty to the charges

The Kaneshie District Court on Wednesday fined a driver, Philip Awuku over careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.



Awuku who pleaded guilty to the charges, will pay a fine of GHC600.00 in default serve six weeks imprisonment.



Prosecuting, Inspector John Baidoo said on November 30, this year, at about 1430 hours, Awuku who was in charge of Toyota Highlander Wagon with registration number GW 3222-12 driving from Sakaman towards Odorkor along the Sakaman-Odorkor Highway in the inner lane.



The prosecution said on reaching a section of the road near Odorkor Tipper, Awuku failed to exercise due care and attention and in the process, climbed onto the Central Reservation and ran into Infinity Station Wagon with registration number GC 2525 driven by one Dr. P. R. Asman who was also moving from Odorkor to Weija.



The prosecution said extensive damage was caused to both vehicles. The prosecution said Dr Asman who sustained injuries was treated and discharged at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.





