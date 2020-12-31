Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Driver fined for negligently causing harm

The driver has been asked to pay a fine of GH¢600.00 or serve six weeks imprisonment

The Kaneshie District Court on Wednesday fined a driver, Philip Awuku over careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.



Awuku who pleaded guilty to the charges will pay a fine of GH¢600.00 in default serve six weeks imprisonment.



The Prosecutor, Inspector John Baidoo said on November 30, Awuku who was in charge of a Toyota Highlander Wagon with registration number GW 3222-12 was driving from Sakaman towards Odorkor along the Sakaman-Odorkor Highway in the inner lane.



He said upon reaching a section of the road near Odorkor Tipper, Awuku failed to exercise due care and attention and in the process, climbed onto the Central Reservation and ran into Infinity Station Wagon with registration number GC 2525 driven by one Dr. P. R. Asman who was also moving from Odorkor to Weija.



The prosecution said extensive damage was caused to both vehicles.



He added that Dr Asman who sustained injuries has been treated and discharged from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

