Driver convicted for destroying Akufo-Addo’s fence wall

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•The convict is a 46-year-old mechanic identified as Antaru Issaka.



•His breaks reportedly failed him while he was driving around the President's Nima residence on May 15, 2021.



•He rammed the Mercedes Benz into the fence wall of the President's wall to avoid running into other vehicles and pedestrians.



A 46-year-old mechanic, Antaru Issaka has been convicted to a fine of Ghc960 for destroying the fence wall of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence.



According to a Daily Graphic report sighted by GhanaWeb, Issaku who was charged with careless and inconsiderate driving, causing damage, driving without a licence, use of a motor vehicle with an expired licence policy and the use of a motor vehicle with an expired roadworthy certificate, he is also said to have destroyed a telephone pole close to the residence of the president.



He pleaded guilty to all the charges and was convicted on his own plea by a court presided over by Ms. Ama Admoako Kwakye.



Brief



Facts of the case as presented to the court by Prosecutor Sergeant Apewah Achana was that Issaka on May 15, 2021, at about 15:30 was driving a Mercedes Benz with registration number GS-5885-Z from Nima roundabout towards Nima Junction through El-Waleed Bin Talaa Road.



The prosecution said the convict on reaching a section of the road close to the president’s private residence allegedly suffered a brake failure and rammed into the fence wall of the residence, causing damage to the wall and a telephone pole yet to be valued.



The accused was subsequently found to be an unlicensed driver during the investigation while the vehicle involved had no valid insurance policy as well as a roadworthy certificate.