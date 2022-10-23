Driver collapses after car catches fire, burns to ashes

Regional News of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Driver of a KIA vehicle with registration number GE-8466-20 has been rushed to the hospital for treatment following a fire outbreak that caught his vehicle at a fuel station at Assin Manso in the Assin South District.



An eyewitness speaking with Angel News reporter Kwame Owusu Asante Shadrack explained that after refilling the fuel tank at the filling station, the car failed to start so the driver removed the car battery to revive it thinking it is dead.



In an attempt to re-fix the battery, it triggered a fire outbreak.



According to reports, the driver had no fire extinguisher in his car. Other taxi drivers driving by, therefore, offered to use theirs.



The driver, therefore, suffered severe burns in the process of extinguishing the fire and was rushed to the hospital.



Meanwhile, all attempts to save the car became proved futile.



However, the intervention of the Assin Fosu Fire Service Command brought the fire under control, but the car was burnt beyond repair.