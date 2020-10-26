Crime & Punishment of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Driver arrested for killing police officer

File photo of a man in handcuff

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old truck driver for running over one of its officers at a checkpoint near Apam in the Central Region.



According to the Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Serwaa Opong, the suspect, Francis Akese who was driving a KIA truck with registration number CR 319-11 lost concentration while driving.



This, she said, resulted in him knocking down 39-year-old Sergeant Salihu Hifzullar who was on snap check duty.



The incident occurred on Saturday, October 24 around 10:30 pm at Greenfields’ snap check on the Mankessim-Apam highway.



Sergeant Hifzullar sustained various degrees of injuries and was rushed to the Catholic Hospital in Apam where he was admitted for treatment but died soon after.



Further, DSP Irene Oppong disclosed that the suspect Francis Akese“has been detained and is assisting police with investigations.

