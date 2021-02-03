General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Drinking warm water curtails coronavirus infection – Urologist

COVID-19 cases in Ghana keep rising

A Consultant Urologist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Bernard Toboh is advocating Ghanaians to drink more warm water frequently in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic as a means of preventing them from contracting the deadly virus.



“At this point, one can drink more warm water in addition to eating our local foods. The virus can stay in one’s throat for long so if you drink warm water, there is the likelihood that the virus will die”, Dr. Toboh in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com on Wontumi TV/Radio stated.



According to the medical practitioner, the new variant of the virus strives in cold conditions which everyone should protect herself or himself from before the matter gets out of hands.



“Observe all the safety protocols of COVID-19. Mask up to protect yourself, family and close associates”, the Urologist educated in an interview hosted by Oheneba Nana Asiedu during a telephone conversation.



This comes days after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to eat local foods to boost their immune systems against the virus which witnessed a spike in the country.



Addressing the nation for the 23rd time on measures adopted to curtail further spread of the virus, he urged” each one of us can help to contain the spread if we continue to practice the measures of social distancing, washing our hands with soap under running water, refraining from shaking hands, and, wearing our masks whenever we leave our homes. These measures must be respected by all.



I urge you, my fellow Ghanaians, to continue to pay attention to your health, improve your fitness levels, and eat our local foods that boost your immunity. Should you at any point feel unwell, or exhibit the most common symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, dry cough, tiredness, please report to the nearest health facility and get tested”



