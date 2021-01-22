Regional News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Dramani Farms burnt to ashes

A photo of the fire disaster scene

Former District Coordinator for LESDEP in the East Gonja District under the John Dramani Mahama administration, Dramani Issahaku Wisdom has lost his farm to fire.



The farmer lost 10,000 tubers of yam and over 250 mango trees on Friday, January 22, 2021.



The cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the time this website published the news.



Announcing the heartbreaking incident in a post he shared on social media he said “What a black Friday. Over 10,000 tubers of yam and over 250 mango trees burnt in Dramani farms. To those who left their homes to the farm to off the fire, I say thank you and to the workers of Dramani Farm I say be strong and happy. Almighty Allah knows best."



The incessant fires have become a worrying trend in the country as in the latter part of 2020, several markets were burnt down across the country.



However, the cause of these fires are yet to be ascertained several weeks after the markets were razed down.