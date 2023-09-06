Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings responds to speculation about running mate role in 2024 elections

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the eldest daughter of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, has expressed her thoughts on being considered a potential running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Even before the NDC officially selected former President John Mahama as their flagbearer for the 2024 elections, there have been discussions and speculations about who his potential running mate might be.



Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the forty-five-year-old Member of Parliament for Klotte Korle constituency in the Greater Accra Region, has often been mentioned in these discussions as a potential candidate. However, she has remained relatively reserved on the matter.



In a recent interview on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings responded to the speculations about her potential candidacy as a running mate.



She said, "I am sure people are looking at a lot of different factors and perhaps coming to that conclusion. Flattered? I don't know if I will quite say that. I think it's an interesting responsibility because what it does is perhaps to remind me to maintain a certain level of integrity in what I do because these things matter. I guess I am honoured by the fact that the name keeps coming up if that's the case."



However, she emphasized that the decision ultimately lies with the party leadership, stating, "But ultimately, I won't be the one to appoint myself. So, I think beyond that I don't know how to respond to this question."



When asked whether she would consider the call to be a running mate, she replied, "Let's not be preemptive and premature on this matter. Look, at the end of the day, when we are called to duty, we take it up. And it's not the case of shying away from any chance to serve the party and ultimately Ghana. And for now, where I find myself is a Member of Parliament and a parliamentary candidate for the constituency [Klottey Korle], so the job before me is what I am focusing on."



