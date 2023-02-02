Dr. Yaw Adutwum commends Ghana Gas

General News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: Romeo Oduro, Contributor

Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has acknowledged the massive and excellent contributions of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Company, Dr. Ben Asante, for his role in improving the educational infrastructure of the country since he assumed office as CEO of Ghana Gas in 2017.



Dr. Yaw Adutwum was speaking on Joy News on Tuesday and singled out Ghana National Gas Company Limited as an institution that isn't only contributing massively towards improving the energy sector but also contributing extensively to building educational infrastructure in Ghana.



“Ghana Gas is doing excellent job building schools and invite us when they are about to open it," he said.



"We don’t even determine where to put it."



Deputy Minister of Information Fatimatu Abubakar commended Dr. Ben Asante for his vision in managing the Gas sector in the country especially for saving the country $3 million a month and encouraged the company to continue to contribute to the socio-economic development of the gas industry and the country as a whole.



Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Gas Dr. Ben Asante, was recently honoured as the best CEO in the public sector by FAKS Investigative Services.



Ghana Gas has resolved to contribute to educational infrastructure, assuring it will help all Ghanaians, irrespective of background, to attain the needed qualification in the near future for development at all times.