Dr Winnifred N. Mahama Appointed Acting Director of ISD

Dr Winnifred Nafisa Mahama has been appointed the Acting Director of the Information Services Department (ISD).



This follows the reassignment of Mr David Owusu-Amoah, the former Acting Director to the Ministry of Information as Technical Coordinator of the ISD Transformation Agenda.



Dr Winifred Nafisa Mahama's appointment as ISD’s Ag. Director takes effect today, 1st February 2024.



Until her appointment, the venerable Communications Specialist was the Head of the Access to Information Division of the Information Services Department (ISD).



Dr Mahama takes over the headship of the transformed ISD, having served in many capacities as a respected development communications professional, a renowned accredited Public Relations practitioner with years of leadership experience in the Civil Service.