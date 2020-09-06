General News of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. UN reveals how much he spent on the ‘fake awards’

Organiser of the UN-Kofi Annan awards, Dr Owusu Fordjour

Wondering how Dr Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN funded the UN-Kofi Annan awards? Well, this probably will put your worries to rest as he has finally revealed details of how much went into the entire project.



In the latest video sighted by GhanaWeb, he indicated that he spent over 10,000 dollars on the UN-Kofi Annan awards where top Ghanaian celebrities including Sarkodie, D Black, Nathaniel Attoh, Berla Mundi among others were honored.



Dr. UN’s comments are aimed at debunking claims that he extorted money from people, including the celebrities to organise the event.



According to Dr. UN, the organisation of the Awards at the Alisa Hotel in Accra last week was just one of his projects as he’s been able to send many people abroad to study to acquire knowledge and help develop the country.



In the video, he stressed that “The funds never came from any entity. I used more than 10,000 or 5,000 dollars to invest in this award. People talking this way don’t respect people who can invest in our development”.



He also refuted claims that the awards given out were fake as he has over 100 workers who research on the personalities before the titles are conferred on the awardees.



“They only know me but I have more than 100 workers who make me know that this person should be awarded,” he added.



